Gibault girls soccer celebrates 30 years

Former Gibault Catholic High School girls soccer players participated in a 30th anniversary scrimmage last Wednesday following the current team’s match. Pictured, front row, from left, are Brooke Biffar, Meg Nordike, Nora (Nordike) Cantrell, Kelli (Schilling) Lubenkov, Tara Kennedy, Clare Schilling, Jamie (Alexander) Duvall and Cheryl (Toenjes) Sept; back row: Melanie Rueter, Alexandra Spezia, Megan (Schilling) Ebeler , Vicki (Reynolds) Woods, Regina Crook, Julie (Lansing) Knittig and Jena (Lansing) Eshelman. Scoring goals in the alumni scrimmage were Woods, Biffar, Nordike, Ebeler, Cantrell and Eshelman.

To celebrate 30 years of girls soccer at Gibault Catholic High School, an alumni game took place following the current varsity team’s match against Father McGivney last Wednesday.

Those who previously played girls soccer at Gibault were invited to take part in this celebration.

A few members of the school’s first girls soccer squad coached by the legendary Jim Corsi in 1995 were on hand for the scrimmage, as were several other former players from throughout the years.

Gibault girls soccer has won several regional titles over its existence. It’s 2006-07 squad placed second in the state.

“I never stepped on that field until I was ready to play… one of Coach Corsi’s superstitions and quirks that I could never forget,” remembered Jill (Puckett) Weier, a 1996 graduate who was on that first squad for the Hawks.

Another member of that inaugural team, 1997 grad Vicki (Reynolds) Woods, took part in last week’s alumni scrimmage.

“At the time, we had no idea how big of an impact we were making,” she said. “I’m proud of what we started and even more proud of the generations of girls who’ve carried it forward.”

Also taking part in the alumni game was 1998 grad Cheryl (Toenjes) Sept, who was also on that first team.

“Playing soccer at Gibault remains one of the best parts of high school for me,” she said.

Gibault girls soccer is still going strong in 2025, as evidenced by an 11-8-2 record this spring as the Hawks enter regional play