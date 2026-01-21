Gibault adding to Hall of Fame 

Gibault Catholic High School will honor one outstanding former coach and a state-qualifying team as new inductees to its Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony prior to the Jan. 31 varsity home boys basketball game.

Those being inducted include legendary longtime Gibault coach John Holtschlag and the 2007 Gibault girls soccer squad.

John Holtschlag

Holtschlag coached boys and girls basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball and golf at the school.

In boys basketball, his 1971-72 team won a regional crown. He was Gibault’s first girls basketball coach in 1986-87, and later won a regional title in 2004. He coached the boys soccer team to a regional championship in 1988. In baseball, his 1969 team won the school’s first conference title in the sport. He won a baseball regional title in 1992.

The 2007 Gibault girls soccer team coached by Jim Corsi, Chris Kazmierczak, and Jill Puckett finished 10-11-2 and advanced to the IHSA Class A State Tournament in Naperville following an exciting postseason run that included wins over Columbia, Marquette, Williamsville and Rochester.

Members of that team were Ann Taylor, Alycia Schreder, Emily Dependahl, Kathy Kentch, Leslie Purcell, Katie Morris, Kate McManus, Tara Kennedy, Jackie Wirth, Anna Brumer, Casey Hermann, Hanna Schuermann, Jenny Sotak, Erin Kennedy, Brittany Lavoie, Mary Brumit, Chelci Beckerle, Lolita Murray, Carolyn McManus, Lindsey Doyle, Rachel Havey and Anna Fiore.