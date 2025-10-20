Geraldine ‘Nicki’ K. Sizemore | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 20, 2025


Geraldine “Nicki” Kay Sizemore, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 13, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born on May 26, 1942, in South Charleston, W.V. She lived most of her life in Monroe County. Nicki brought warmth, creativity and kindness to everyone she met.

Nicki had a deep love for painting, animals — especially her cherished dogs and birds — and treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren. 

Her gentle spirit and generous heart touched countless lives, especially during the years she and her beloved husband Lon ran four successful restaurants together. Whether greeting guests or working behind the scenes, Nicki’s presence made every space feel like home.

Her life was a testament to love, resilience, and the joy of simple pleasures. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her daughter Kim (David) Yeager, son Shannon (Marnie) Sizemore and grandchildren Kristen (Jacob) Vogt, Emma Yeager, and Grayson (Ashlyn) Yeager. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren Lucas, Henry, Tyler and Jameson. Nicki also leaves behind a loving extended family of nieces and nephews Craig (Masel) Brown, Mark (Lisa) Gray, Lisa (Derek) Mill, Kelly Gray and Taylor (Crystal) Gray.

Nicki was preceded in death by her husband Lon Sizemore, her parents Kenneth Edward Gray and Lena May Gray and her brothers Kenneth Wilmer Gray (Dolly) and Paul Edward Gray.

There is no service or funeral planned at this time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

John L. Bueshel | Obituary

October 20, 2025

Donald M. Glasscock Sr. | Obituary

October 14, 2025

Eunice Miller | Obituary

October 13, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web