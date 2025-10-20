Geraldine ‘Nicki’ K. Sizemore | Obituary



Geraldine “Nicki” Kay Sizemore, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 13, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born on May 26, 1942, in South Charleston, W.V. She lived most of her life in Monroe County. Nicki brought warmth, creativity and kindness to everyone she met.

Nicki had a deep love for painting, animals — especially her cherished dogs and birds — and treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren.

Her gentle spirit and generous heart touched countless lives, especially during the years she and her beloved husband Lon ran four successful restaurants together. Whether greeting guests or working behind the scenes, Nicki’s presence made every space feel like home.

Her life was a testament to love, resilience, and the joy of simple pleasures. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her daughter Kim (David) Yeager, son Shannon (Marnie) Sizemore and grandchildren Kristen (Jacob) Vogt, Emma Yeager, and Grayson (Ashlyn) Yeager. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren Lucas, Henry, Tyler and Jameson. Nicki also leaves behind a loving extended family of nieces and nephews Craig (Masel) Brown, Mark (Lisa) Gray, Lisa (Derek) Mill, Kelly Gray and Taylor (Crystal) Gray.

Nicki was preceded in death by her husband Lon Sizemore, her parents Kenneth Edward Gray and Lena May Gray and her brothers Kenneth Wilmer Gray (Dolly) and Paul Edward Gray.

There is no service or funeral planned at this time.