Gerald W. Wittenbrink | Obituary

Gerald William Wittenbrink of Columbia, died July 8, 2025, at Garden Place, Columbia. He was born July 21, 1932 to Floyd William and Bess (nee Francis) Wittenbrink.

Jerry, better known as “Skull” in high school, was a member of the Dupo High School Class of 1951 where he was a standout basketball player. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

Jerry spent many winters with his late wife Patsy in Florida fishing and enjoying their Florida grandchildren.

In addition, he also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Dupo Quarterback Club. He retired from Phillips Petroleum in 1986 with 35 years of service.

Special thank you to the staff of Garden Place, Columbia and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Gerald is survived by his children Tina Rogers of Lake Worth, Fla., Lisa (Scott) Wittenbrink-Levin of Waterloo and Scott and Kristin Wittenbrink of Columbia; grandchildren Lindsay and Sean Hart of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Casey and Jared Trinkaus of Mechanicsburg, Pa., Savannah and Michael Hunsaker of Columbia, Blair Wittenbrink of Columbia and Boston Ziegler (fiancee) of St. Louis and Drake Wittenbrinkof Columbia; great-grandchildren Elodie and Adelyn Hart of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Gemma and Remi of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Elian and Baden Hunsaker of Columbia; plus nieces, nephews, cousins, special family friend Leslie Sopp and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patsy Ann (nee Weatherford) of 64 years, whom he married Feb. 1, 1953. in Cahokia; sibling Geneva Wittenbrink McKee; special aunt and uncle Pauline and Clifford Trusty; and sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws.

Per his request he was cremated.

Interment will be at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Gardens, Belleville.