Gary R. Altes | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 26, 2025

Gary Roy Altes, 79, of Waterloo, died November 25, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born June 19, 1946, in St. Louis.

Gary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Altes (nee Kilburn); children Matthew Altes, Karen Augustine Altes, Bradley Altes, Lucas (Cindy) Altes and Breanna (Dan) Parrott; grandchildren Andy, Katie, Maggie Sophia, Vivian, Rosie and Jonathan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents Roland P. and Vera (nee Hoffmann) Altes.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 29, 2025 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation Nov. 29 at the church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Camp Wartburg; or Immanuel Lutheran Preschool.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

William C. ‘Toby’ Thompson

November 25, 2025

Charlotte Bode | Obituary

November 20, 2025

Alan C. Straub | Obituary

November 20, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web