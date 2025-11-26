Gary R. Altes | Obituary

Gary Roy Altes, 79, of Waterloo, died November 25, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born June 19, 1946, in St. Louis.

Gary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Altes (nee Kilburn); children Matthew Altes, Karen Augustine Altes, Bradley Altes, Lucas (Cindy) Altes and Breanna (Dan) Parrott; grandchildren Andy, Katie, Maggie Sophia, Vivian, Rosie and Jonathan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents Roland P. and Vera (nee Hoffmann) Altes.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 29, 2025 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation Nov. 29 at the church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Camp Wartburg; or Immanuel Lutheran Preschool.