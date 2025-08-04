Gary L. Schwartzkopf | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 4, 2025

Gary Lee Schwartzkopf, 69, of Red Bud, died on July 31, 2025, at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta. He was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Red Bud.

Gary was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud. He was a retired feed salesman from FS. Always donning a cowboy hat and boots, Gary loved living the country life and was a true cowboy at heart. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, gardening and listening to country music. He was a past member of the Prairie Du Rocher Saddle Club and supporter of the Monroe County Pork Producers. 

Gary could often be found at the local auctions, seeing what treasures he could find. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.

Surviving are his children Ben (Jill) Schwartzkopf and Lanie (Andy) Pensoneau; grandchildren Brittney (Rhett Schlebach) Pensoneau, Taylor (Tyler Goclan) Pensoneau, Madison (Justin Howard) Pensoneau, Sage Pensoneau, Jackson Pensoneau, Lucas Schwartzkopf and Eve Schwartzkopf; siblings Cindy (Tom) Steele, Greg (Kali) Schwartzkopf and Brad Schwartzkopf; brother-in-law, Ken Markley; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Faye Schwartzkopf; parents Cecil and Evelyn (Meyer) Schwartzkopf; in-laws Alvin and Genevieve (Deterding) Moeller; and sister Kathy Markley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. Aug. 6 at St. John’s Lutheran, Red Bud. 

A funeral service will follow visitation Aug. 6 at the church with Pastor Mark Winkelman officiating.  

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Red Bud High School Sports Boosters.

