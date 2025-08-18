Gary E. Rist | Obituary

Gary E. Rist, 71, of Hecker, died Aug. 17, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Red Bud.

He was a proud member of Iron Workers Local 392, charter member and officer of Hecker Jaycees, Hecker Volunteer Fireman, life long member of Hecker Sportsmans Club, and Hecker Community Center, former Mayor of Hecker and Village Board Trustee.

Gary’s sense of humor and his ability to remember and deliver the funniest of jokes was a gift to all of us. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt, a gardener and grill master. He took pride in his community and was a natural historian and mentor to many.

Above all else, family was everything. He prioritized making memories and spending time together. His greatest accomplishments were being a devoted husband for 52 years, a proud father of his four children and the best PaPa to his 12 grandchildren. He leaves us with the best of memories and we will forever be grateful for the time we had with him.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen “Kay” Rist (nee Christiansen); children Kim (Joey) Halbrooks, Karen (Wes) Looper, Kori (David Martin) Rist and Kyle (Sara) Rist; grandchildren Elise (Wyatt), Alex, Carson, Landon, Kate, Ayla, Alyvia, Ansley, Evan, Kinsey, Kaleb and Bode; sisters Portia (Richard) Binder, Patsy (Leo) Stephan and Peggy (Jim) Ray; mother-in-law Dorothy Christiansen; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; Brothers of Iron Workers Local 392; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Orville E. and Myrtle O. (nee Neff) Rist; brother Dale A. Rist; brother-in-law Bryan Keeney; father-in-law George H. Christiansen; and nephews Greg Rist and Danny Keeney.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Information regarding a future celebration of life will be shared when available.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hecker Sportsmans Club; or Siteman Cancer Center.