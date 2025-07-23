Gallagher’s changing to Geno’s



A downtown Waterloo restaurant will soon be changing hands.

Hines Hospitality Group, owners of Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center near South Lindbergh Boulevard in St. Louis County, announced last week it will be leasing the space at 114 W. Mill Street in Waterloo, which has operated as Gallagher’s Restaurant for several years.

The Waterloo restaurant will soon be known as Geno’s Trattoria & Chophouse.

“Jami and I have been on a long, hard search for the perfect spot to expand what we do,” Matt Hines posted about this new venture via the Facebook page for Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse. “Jami and I have fallen in love with the Waterloo and Columbia area! The people and atmosphere are incredible. We want to thank the Gallaghers for choosing us to carry out their family’s long-standing history in these great little towns.”

Hines said Gallagher’s will continue to operate as usual until the re-branding to Geno’s takes place over the coming months.

“We are committed to giving this beautiful building an identity of exceptional service, elevated food and a wonderful all around dining experience,” Hines said. “We are looking to provide menu options for everyone at different price points. We look to be active and supportive in these communities.”

Gallagher’s confirmed the changeover and said some future Geno’s staples will start to be included in the Waterloo restaurant’s offerings.

“As we slowly begin the transition to Geno’s, you’ll start to see some new flavors on the menu,” Gallagher’s posted Monday on Facebook. “Don’t worry, a few Gallagher’s classics are still here to stay (for now anyway).”

For more information on Gallagher’s, call 618-939-9933 or visit gallagherswaterloo.com.

For more information on Roberto’s, call 314-842-9998 or visit robertosstl.com.