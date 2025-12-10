Gale VanConia | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 10, 2025

Gale VanConia (nee McClenahan), 88, of Freeburg, died Dec. 10, 2025, in Freeburg, She was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Valmeyer.

She is survived by her children Peggy Hesse, Shirley (Gene) Taake and Juanita “Jo” (Craig) Reuter and Brent (Ann) VanConia and Dianne VanConia; grandchildren Jennifer (Dan) Snell, Jimmy Hesse, Emily (Brian) Derry, John Reuter, Marie (Jeff) Russell, Jessie (Matt) Yount, David Hesse, Matt (Grace) VanConia, Elle (Chad) Ruhwedel and Abby (Chase) Hoyt; great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Studt; and dear friend Leslie Sundermann.

Gale is preceded in death by her parents Earl J. and Leona E. (nee Rusteberg) McClenahan; first husband Willard F. Bachelier; second husband Robert F. VanConia; brothers Myron, Ronald and Curtis Bachelier; and sisters-in-law Jacqueline Vogt, Marie Hooten, Verna Bachelier Jean Polster.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 12 and noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Dec. 13 at the funeral home with    Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will be at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

