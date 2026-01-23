Gale N. Goudey | Obituary

Gale Nadine Goudey of Columbia, born Sept. 6, 1935, died peacefully in her home at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 22, 2026.

Gale was a devoted farmer’s wife whose life revolved around caring for her family and supporting the farm that shaped so many cherished memories. She was known for her hardworking nature, steady presence, and the warmth she brought to her home.

She is survived by her children Renee DeMond (Marty) of Evansville, Joseph Lee Goudey (Brenda) of East Carondelet, Sandy Reinhold (Mike) of Waterloo and, Vincent “Fred” Goudey (Steve Monjaras) of Columbia; grandchildren beloved Jess, Jon, David, Ryan, Lee, Jake and Katie; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchild, all of whom were a source of immense pride and joy to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents William A. and Rose (nee Moeser) Nimmo; husband Joseph Richard Goudey; brother Rupert “Bud” Nimmo; and sister Marcella “Sally” Lindsay.

A celebration of Life in Gale’s honor will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Acorns Banquet Center, 3933 Ahne Road, Waterloo. Lunch and drinks will be served as we gather to remember and celebrate her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Waterloo Senior Center in memory of Gale Nadine Goudey.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.