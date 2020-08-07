Fults | Pet of the Week

Fults is very sweet and likes attention from his people. He is playful and still has some puppy energy. He keeps his kennel clean and enjoys going on walks but pulls a little on the leash. Fults loves a good head scratch; he really wants a family and for someone to love him.

Fults is one year old and weighs 50 pounds. He is dark gray and white color, good with other dogs.

Fults’ adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.