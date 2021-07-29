Froto | Pet of the Week

Hey! My name is Froto! I am a pretty shy and calm guy. I am still working on coming out of my shell a bit. I do good with other dogs but I like to keep to myself and sniff around. I would love to learn more tricks and go on more adventures to help me not be so shy around new things. I enjoy being outside and getting lots of affection from my humans.

Ideal home/training I have:

Open to any home

Potty trained

Dog friendly

House trained

Training I need:

Socialization with people and dogs

Confidence building

Crate training

Basic manners

Walking on leash

Froto is two years old and weighs 60 pounds.

Froto’s adoption fee is $250; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Froto, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Froto has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Froto’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

