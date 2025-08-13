Friess seeks re-election

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) announced he will seek re-election next year to continue to represent the people of the 115th District in the Illinois House of Representatives.

His current term ends on Jan. 13, 2027.

“The Democrats in Springfield continue to raise taxes, raise the cost of living, raise the cost of doing business, spend money on individuals that entered our country illegally, and support the far left agenda of the democrat party. I am running for re-election because the citizens of Illinois deserve better; they deserve a representative that will put the interests of Illinoisans first.” Friess said. “I am excited to officially announce that I am running for re-election. As your state representative, I fight every day to bring common sense back to state government and to make Illinois great again. As Illinoisans, we are extremely blessed. Illinois is ripe for economic growth based on our geographic location, the interstate highway system that crisscrosses Illinois in addition to the rail system, the access to rivers, and our incredible work force. With everything Illinois has to offer, with a few common sense reforms, people will flock to Illinois to live, start a business and raise a family.”

Since his first term, Friess has advocated for the protection of female sports and women’s private spaces. He introduced legislation that would ban biological males from competing in women’s sports and legislation that would ban biological males from women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

Rep. Friess is a strong pro-life advocate, supporter of the Second Amendment and backs law enforcement.

David and his wife Miki are the parents of two children. He graduated from Chester High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 1994. He earned a B.S. in criminal justice from Mercer University and a J.D. from John Marshall Law School. Friess’ career experience includes working as an aircraft mechanic with Delta Airlines.

The 115th District contains all or part of the counties of Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Jackson and Washington.