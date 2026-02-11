Friess pushes SAFE-T Act reform

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) introduced legislation last week to address issues with what he said is a “flawed” SAFE-T Act.

If passed, House Bill 4907 would require a defendant’s pretrial release to be revoked if they are charged with any new offense while already on pretrial release.

Friess said that since the SAFE-T Act’s implementation, law enforcement officers and prosecutors consistently report that dangerous individuals are released back into communities despite evident public safety risks.

“I have spoken with law enforcement across my district, and the message is always the same,” Friess said. “Our courts are overwhelmed, police departments are stretched thin, and local agencies are forced to comply with unrealistic, unfunded mandates imposed by the Pritzker Administration. These are the consequences of legislation pushed through without fully considering its impact on public safety and local resources.”

HB4907 builds on previous efforts by Friess and Illinois House Republicans to reform the SAFE-T Act – including legislation requiring automatic revocation of pretrial release for any new charges regardless of classification (HB1208), and restoring prior consecutive sentencing rules while removing custodial credit for time spent in home confinement or electronic monitoring (HB4006).

Friess is a member of the Truth in Public Safety Working Group, which formally urged Gov. JB Pritzker to consider improvements to the SAFE-T Act.

“Illinois families deserve safer communities,” Friess said. “We must move forward with reforms that prioritize public safety, support law enforcement, and hold violent offenders accountable.”

Friess can be reached at his district office in Red Bud at 618-282-7284.