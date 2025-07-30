Friess explains energy rate hike

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) addressed increasing energy rates this summer in the region – specifically those of Ameren.

Friess pointed out that starting June 1, Ameren Illinois’s supply price, known as the price to compare, increased by about 50 percent through Sept. 30, going from around 8 cents per kilowatt hour to roughly 12 cents per kWh.

For the average residential customer, Friess said this translates to an estimated 18–22 percent increase in the total electric bill, which could amount to approximately $45 more per month during the summer, depending on energy usage.

Friess went on to explain this increase follows an update Ameren received in April from the regional grid operator, MISO, where wholesale electric supply rates jumped significantly – from $30 per megawatt to $666 per megawatt. These higher wholesale costs are directly reflected in Ameren’s supply rates starting June 1.

“Let me be clear: Ameren does not profit from supply rates. These costs are passed directly to consumers,” Friess said. “However, the policy framework that dictates these rising rates is crafted and controlled by state agencies, such as the Illinois Power Agency, which operate under the clear influence of Democratic majorities in the Illinois General Assembly. These are the same lawmakers pushing aggressive energy mandates without fully considering the financial burden they’re placing on working families.”

Friess noted that only customers on Ameren’s standard supply plan are affected and customers using an alternative retail electric supplier might not see the same increase. He urged residents to check their current energy provider by reviewing the “electric supply” section of their Ameren bill.

Friess said those needing help managing their electric or gas bills, can call his office at 618-282-7284.