Friday night pursuit in Monroe County

Monroe County law enforcement agencies assisted Missouri authorities Friday in the pursuit of a motorcyclist who fled from police before eventually being apprehended.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. in St. Louis County, after which the Monroe County Sheriffs Department was alerted of the motorcyclist having sped across the river into this area. An MCSD deputy observed the motorcycle on Bluff Road north of Hanover Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

“Due to the reckless manner of driving, the upcoming road construction where Bluff Road narrows from two lanes to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal, and the knowledge that an aerial unit was actively monitoring the motorcycle from above, the deputy made the decision to terminate the stop attempt and allowed the air unit to continue tracking the vehicle,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

With the police helicopter still monitoring the fleeing motorcycle, it was observed traveling on Route 3 in Columbia north to I-255 and west across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and then exiting onto Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. A neighboring police agency eventually stopped the motorcycle and took the driver into custody.