Friday morning crash near YMCA

Republic-Times- February 6, 2026

Emergency personnel responded about 7 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle injury crash on Route 3 at EE Road near the entrance to the Monroe County YMCA just south of Columbia.

Traffic was backed up in the area of this crash for about 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

Injuries were described as minor by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Initial reports indicate the vehicles involved were a red sedan with heavy front-end damage and a gray Chevy Equinox SUV.

