Head-on crash with serious injuries in Columbia

Pictured is a distant view of the crash scene early Friday evening in Columbia.

Several emergency agencies responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash shortly after 5:45 p.m. Friday on Bluff Road near Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

According to police, a white work van with Missouri license plates driven by a 31-year-old male from Collinsville was traveling northbound on Bluff Road when it crossed into southbound traffic, colliding with a white truck with Illinois license plates driven by a 68-year-old Waterloo man. Both drivers required extrication from their vehicles. The crash was witnessed by an off-duty first responder.

The driver of the van was airlifted by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to Saint Louis University Hospital and the driver of the truck was rushed by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, both in critical condition.

That area of roadway was closed to traffic for accident reconstruction before reopening at 10 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

The Waterloo Fire Department stood by at Columbia’s fire station while Columbia firefighters worked the scene.