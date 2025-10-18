Friday crash south of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 between LL and KK roads south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said one of the vehicles involved was pulling a camper and rolled over in the crash.

The individuals involved were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the MCSD said.

That portion of Route 3 was closed while crews cleared the scene. The roadway was reopened by about 8:15 p.m.