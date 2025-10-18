Friday crash south of Waterloo

Republic-Times- October 17, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 between LL and KK roads south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said one of the vehicles involved was pulling a camper and rolled over in the crash.

The individuals involved were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the MCSD said.

That portion of Route 3 was closed while crews cleared the scene. The roadway was reopened by about 8:15 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

I-255 lane closures next week

October 17, 2025

Legal advice on wheels

October 16, 2025

Centerville Road work in Columbia

October 15, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web