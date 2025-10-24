Friday crash on Bluff Road

Emergency personnel responded about 11:50 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash on Bluff Road just north of Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

The crash occurred near a road construction area on Bluff Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the driver was unconscious upon police arrival. Responding officers administered two doses of Narcan – a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose – after which the driver was transported by Columbia EMS to a local hospital.

The MCSD is investigating whether the driver was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.