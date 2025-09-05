Friday crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- September 5, 2025

Emergency personnel responded about 1:10 p.m. Friday to a crash involving a dump truck and pickup truck hauling a horse trailer on Route 3 northbound between Bottom Avenue and Eagle Drive.

Fortunately, police said none of the vehicle occupants were injured. Similarly, none of the horses in the trailer were injured.

The initial report from police is both vehicles were traveling north on Route 3 with the dump truck ahead of the Ford F350 hauling the horse trailer. The dump truck stopped to avoid striking a vehicle in front of it that suddenly hit its brakes, resulting in the dump truck jack-knifing and the pickup colliding with it nearly head-on.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Friday crash east of Waterloo

September 5, 2025

HSS merging with Caritas

September 5, 2025

Student threat neutralized in Valmeyer

September 4, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web