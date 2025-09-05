Friday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 1:10 p.m. Friday to a crash involving a dump truck and pickup truck hauling a horse trailer on Route 3 northbound between Bottom Avenue and Eagle Drive.

Fortunately, police said none of the vehicle occupants were injured. Similarly, none of the horses in the trailer were injured.

The initial report from police is both vehicles were traveling north on Route 3 with the dump truck ahead of the Ford F350 hauling the horse trailer. The dump truck stopped to avoid striking a vehicle in front of it that suddenly hit its brakes, resulting in the dump truck jack-knifing and the pickup colliding with it nearly head-on.