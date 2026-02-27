Friday brush fires despite warning

Area departments responded Friday to multiple fires despite a National Weather Service alert discouraging outdoor burning.

The Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Columbia fire departments responded about 10:45 a.m. to a brush fire along I-255 between mileposts 9 and 10.

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 12:20 p.m. to a field fire spreading toward the bluffs at 1280 Sugar Loaf Hill Road north of Imbs Station Road in rural St. Clair County. This fire was reported to be out by 12:50 p.m.

Shortly after 1:50 p.m., Columbia firefighters responded along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to an illegal outdoor burn in the 10000 block of Levee Road.

At 2:50 p.m., the Red Bud Fire Department was paged to the 100 block of Madison Street for a grass fire near a residence.

The NWS issued a critical fire danger alert “strongly discouraging” outdoor burning in the St. Louis region on Friday due to low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation.