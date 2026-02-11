Free tax prep assistance offered

Several programs offer free income tax preparation for low-to-moderate income families and older adults who may need assistance in filing their 2025 income taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service, American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program, the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program, and the GetYourRefund Program provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide.

How taxpayer assistance is provided and when services are available varies by region, based upon volunteer capacity.

The IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals needing assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

People making $69,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers can take advantage of this service. In addition, the TCE program offers free tax help, particularly for those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.

VITA and TCE sites are generally located at community and neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, shopping malls, and other convenient locations across the state.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides free tax assistance, with a special focus on taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Availability is determined at the local or community level, and AARP membership is not required to receive assistance.

The Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program provides free basic tax return preparation for families and individuals earning up to $40,000 annually. Taxpayers must be full-year Illinois or Indiana residents, and, if a joint return is filed, both spouses need to be present.

The GetYourRefund is a free tax service, provided by Code for America in partnership with the IRS VITA program and nonprofit partners, that helps low- and moderate-income Americans access trustworthy, high-quality tax preparation – at home with virtual help, online with free federal and state filing software, or in person.

Taxpayers can learn more about free tax assistance by visiting IDOR’s website, tax.illinois.gov. Individuals with questions should contact IDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Division at 800-732-8866.

Local taxpayers may also visit IDOR’s office located in Fairview Heights to receive assistance. Staff can help with any Illinois state income tax filing inquiries and are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.