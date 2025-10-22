Free mammograms this month

Red Bud Regional Hospital is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program to offer free mammograms to uninsured women in the community.

IBCCP is a statewide initiative that provides free breast cancer screenings to women who are uninsured or underinsured. The program also helps eligible participants access treatment benefits through the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, when needed.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Red Bud Regional Hospital encourages women to apply for this program if lack of insurance – or limited coverage – has been a primary reason for delaying care.

Criteria includes being between the ages of 40-64, residing in Illinois, and being uninsured or underinsured (insurance does not cover breast cancer screening). There is no income requirement to qualify for screening services through IBCCP.

To see if you qualify to receive a no-cost mammogram at Red Bud Regional Hospital, call 618-684-3143 ext. 151. The Jackson County Health Department is the lead agency for IBCCP and will work with Red Bud Regional Hospital to enroll women in the program and coordinate their care.