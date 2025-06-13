Fred Kinzinger | Obituary

Fred Kinzinger, 90, died peacefully surrounded by his family on June 12, 2025.

Fred balanced his life happily with his family. He was involved with the Columbia Khoury League and Boy Scouts. He enjoyed weekend camping trips with his family and fishing trips with his friends.

His proudest achievement was receiving his 70-year pin as a union carpenter. He followed the footsteps of his dad and carried on two more generations of union carpenters with Ron, Roger and grandson Nate. Fred retired from his own business, Kinzinger Building and Repair. His hobbies included restoring antique tractors and traveling to Midwest tractor shows with friends. Fred and Fern enjoyed creating wood crafts and selling them at local craft fairs.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife Fern (nee Schmieg) Kinzinger of 70 years; children Jan Bocskowics, Barb (Don) Landgraf, Ron (Denise) Kinzinger and Roger (Laura) Kinzinger; cherished grand and great-grandchildren; Tammy (Chris) Rahn, Evan and Drew, Scott Landgraf, Erin (Dan Juelfs) Bocskowics and Jaxon, Andrea (Justin) Berg and Mason, Eric (Nikki) Kinzinger, Hunter, Easton and Connor, Justin (Emily) Kinzinger, Otto and Felix, Rory Kinzinger and Nate (Adrienne) Kinzinger, Sloane and Boyd. He is also survived by his loving nieces, nephew, cousins, friends and sister in-law Charlene Waligorski.

Fred was preceded by his parents Rudolf and Elsie (nee Lepp) Kinzinger; four sisters; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Also his in-laws Charles and Lena (nee Guttmann) Schmeig, brother and sister in-laws, a niece and nephews.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and noon to 1 PM Sunday, June 15 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation June 15 at the church with Pastor Doni Driemeier-Showers officiating.

Interment will beat Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Hospice; or St. Paul United Church of Christ of Waterloo.