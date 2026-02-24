Fred A. ‘Skip’ Wiscombe | Obituary

Fred A. “Skip” Wiscombe, 91, of Ruma, died Feb. 23, 2026, at Accolade Healthcare of Waterloo.

He was born to the late Frederick Benjamin and Wanda Bell (nee Rolander) Wiscombe on June 23, 1934, in Belleville.

Fred married Joann Elizabeth Janning on July 7, 1955, in Edwardsville. They were blessed with 48 years of marriage until Joann preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2003.

Fred had worked as a carpenter for the union hall in East St. Louis for 40 years and had been a member for 70 years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Renault.

Fred found his greatest joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether he was casting a line while fishing, going hunting, enjoying a game of cards, heading to the casino or tending to his garden, he embraced every moment.

He is survived by his children Michael (Carol) Wiscombe of Percy, Sandra (Don Jr.) Hamilton of Renault, Debra (Ronald) Rodenberg of Fults, Linda (Dennis) Unverferth of Red Bud, Barbara Hooten of Red Bud and James (Candy) Wiscombe of Robertsville, Mo.; sister Anna Bell (Roy) Mullinks of Marine; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son-in-law Harold Hooten; brother Joe Wiscombe; and sister Rose Marie (Raymond) Lawson.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. March 2 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Fr. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Renault.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.