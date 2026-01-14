Franke found unfit

Jared M. Franke

A Columbia man arrested following a late August standoff at his parents’ home has been found unfit to stand trial.

During a hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jared M. Franke, 27, was remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

IDPH officials reported to the court on Dec. 26 indicating Franke was determined to be unfit following an evaluation.

The communication also indicated Alton Mental Health Center was “the most appropriate inpatient setting for a formal assessment.”

Franke was to be placed in a “secure facility within 60 days” of a “preplacement order” filed Dec. 2.

Last week’s court order followed an Aug. 27 incident in which the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 1800 block of Meadow Court off Gilmore Lake Road for a report of stolen firearms.

Upon arrival, MCSD deputies encountered Franke in the basement of the residence belonging to his parents.

Franke then “refused to comply with commands, barricaded himself inside and made threats toward law enforcement,” an MCSD news release stated.

The Waterloo and Columbia police departments, Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and an Illinois State Police SWAT team were subsequently called to assist in what became a standoff lasting several hours.

Franke was later charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three counts of felon in possession of a weapon (firearm, two knives), theft, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

During Franke’s incarceration, he submitted a hand-written notice to the state’s attorney on Nov. 20 stating his intent to settle only the misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, also indicating he would not agree to any other terms that did not include his immediate release from custody at the Monroe County Jail.

The Aug. 27 incident was the latest in a series for Franke – several of which included jail time and mental evaluation.

In 2018, he was placed on probation and ordered to undergo psychological treatment following multiple incidents in Columbia that resulted in him being ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and prohibited from coming into contact with multiple local families and entering school grounds.

Franke was charged with felony stalking following an incident in the Country Crossings subdivision, after which he wrote a letter from the Monroe County Jail containing language indicating he would “shoot up” a venue, later identifying Columbia High School specifically as a target.

Prior to that stalking incident, Franke was arrested on Halloween after he allegedly chased several young trick-or-treaters while wearing a clown costume and carrying a steak knife in the same subdivision.

In late 2022, Franke was charged with felony obstruction of justice after allegedly refusing to submit to a chemical test as mandated through a warrant.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm within five years of being in a mental institution and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle without FOID.

During an evening traffic stop in Columbia, police said Franke was not alert when approached by the officer and refused to submit to a drug test at the scene.

Police obtained a court ordered warrant to have Franke tested, and he was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for testing. Franke continued to refuse testing at this point, police said, resulting in him being taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police recovered a loaded Ruger .22 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat of Franke’s vehicle during the stop, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with shells was found in his trunk.

In addition to the obstruction and weapons charges, Franke was charged with DUI (drugs) and no insurance.

An armed violence charge was added because Franke was armed with a dangerous weapon while also in possession of methamphetamine.