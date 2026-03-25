Franke found fit to stand trial

Jared Franke

Following an order for a formal mental health evaluation entered Jan. 8 in Monroe County Circuit Court, Jared M. Franke, 27, of Columbia, was declared fit to stand trail during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Franke was arrested following a standoff at a Columbia residence Aug. 27.

Franke was subsequently charged with three counts of felon in possession of a weapon (firearm, two knives), theft, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

While six months have passed from the time of his arrest until his hearing Tuesday, the matter may be settled by the end of this week.

The March 24 court appearance was scheduled as a detention hearing, but that was continued to this Thursday, March 26, as it was announced by Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb that his office and Franke have been “working toward a resolution for the whole case.”

Franke had been in the custody of the Illinois Department of Public Health since the hearing in early January.

He returned to Monroe County Jail following an “immediate transport order” was filed March 11.

The current charges are the latest in a series of incidents which Franke has been ordered by the court to undergo psychological evaluation.

In 2018, he was placed on probation and ordered to submit to psychological treatment following multiple incidents in Columbia involving stalking and threatening to “shoot up” a location which was later learned to be Columbia High School.

Prior to that stalking incident, Franke was arrested on Halloween after he allegedly chased several young trick-or-treaters while wearing a clown costume and carrying a steak knife in the same subdivision.

In late 2022, Franke was charged with felony obstruction of justice after allegedly refusing to submit to a chemical test as mandated through a warrant.

Many of Franke’s current and prior charges have also involved methamphetamine or other controlled substances.

During the August 2025 incident, Franke barricaded himself inside his parents’ home, refused to comply with commands and made threats toward law enforcement.

It was also learned that Franke had stolen a gun from the residence before leaving in a vehicle did not belong to him.

Authorities were notified when Franke returned to the house later that afternoon, leading to a standoff situation that involved assistance from an Illinois State Police SWAT team as well as Columbia and Waterloo police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

Franke remains in MCSD custody before the hearing on Thursday.