Francis M. Durbin | Obituary

Francis M. “Fran” Durbin, 62, of Fults, died Sept. 18, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Martin Harvey and Pearl (nee Bievenue) Reinhold on April 11, 1963, in Red Bud.

Fran had worked as an office manager for Mississippi Lime in Prairie du Rocher for over 26 years.

She was of the Catholic faith and had been involved in the Chamber of Commerce and the Historical Committee, both in Prairie du Rocher.

Fran was affectionately known as the “Dancing Queen.” She was a true social butterfly, illuminating the hearts of everyone she encountered with her vibrant spirit.

In every gathering, Frances was the life of the party, her infectious energy and magnetic personality drawing friends and family into a whirl of fun and laughter. She had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel welcome, ensuring that no one ever felt left out. She hoped that everyone had a “Fran”-tastic time.

She had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting.

Fran will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will dance on in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her son Caleb Durbin (fiancee Ally Hodges) of Prairie du Rocher; grandson Grayson Durbin; step-grandson Gage Bievenue; Scott Vogt of Fults; siblings Barb Fruth of Red Bud, Mary (Floyd) Higgerson of Kansas City, Mo., Jane Keller of Chester, Kathy (Don) Roth of Renault,

Agnes Reinhold (Jim Davis) of Waterloo, Ruthann Reinhold (Will Reeves) of Evansville and Laura Reinhold of Evansville; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judith Ann Reinhold; brothers Martin, Lawrence and Paul Reinhold; and her former husband Timothy Durbin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 25 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 26 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 26 at the funeral home with Pastor Nick Schmidt officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.

Memorials may be made to family choice.