Francis F. Stratman | Obituary

Francis F. Stratman, 84, of Waterloo, died Aug. 3, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Jefferson City, Mo.

Francis was a member of Roofers Union No. 2.

He is survived by his wife Clara M. Stratman (nee Kohler); children Ken (Susan) Stratman, Connie Stratman and Susan (Ken) Ratz; grandchildren Sarah (Jeff) Kammer, Samantha (Joey) Mercer, Sydney (Elliot) Hollingsworth, Angela Stratman, Caroline (Nate) Eschmann, John Stratman and Matthew Stratman; great-grandson Bryce Eschmann; brothers and sisters Evelyn Baum, Cletus (Judy) Stratman, Barbara (Tom) Boone, Karen (David) Papke and Tony (Laura) Stratman; brothers-in-law Samuel (Sue) Kohler and Gary Wallner.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters Herman Stratman, Alfred Statman, Odelia DuBuque, Dave Stratman, Leona Engel and Arnold Stratman.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Royal Boeder officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.