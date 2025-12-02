Frances J. Gardner | Obituary

Frances J. Gardner (nee Givens), 85, of Waterloo, died peacefully in her home on Nov. 30, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born March 6, 1940, in Delta, Mo.

Frances was a retired beautician. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. She won several blue ribbons in the Kentucky Fair for her Silver Queen corn, Iris bouquet, and many canning blue ribbons.

She took much joy and pride in decorating her home and cooking, especially Thanksgiving dinner. Thanksgiving was her favorite day, mostly because her family was present. She loved to bake Christmas cookies and make the ones that she knew certain family members loved, apricot turnovers, Mexican wedding cakes, peanut butter kisses and her sister Janette’s favorite, mincemeat cookies.

While living in Paducah, she loved playing cards with friends and going to lunch with her church friends. Frances took up painting and painted a picture for each grandchild and many for her daughter Tina.

She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmommy, great-grandmommy and friend. She loved her fur babies, and most recently her dog Allie, her trusted and constant companion.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers: Rhashaundra Turley, Sarah Lenz, Ingrid Jones, Bernie Maurer, Chrissy From Hope Home Care in Waterloo, family and friends, who helped with her care. We cannot thank you enough. You treated her like she was your own mother, and that was such a comfort to the family.

We can’t say enough good about Vitas Hospice. What a blessing they are if you need them. Each person was caring and compassionate, and there to walk us through the really hard stretch.

Also, we want to thank Pastor Tommy Tucker of the First Baptist church in Paducah, Ky., for being here to officiate the service.

She will be missed by all of us. Frances was a woman of deep faith and she said on many occasions recently that she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior. We love her dearly and know that she is in heaven with all who have gone before us. She is our angel now.

She is survived by her husband Alton E. Gardner; daughter Tina (nee Gardner) Carrico; son-in-law Kenneth Carrico; grandchildren Rachel L. Carrico-Burdette, Derek Burdette, Alicia J. Carrico and Bradley C. Carrico; great-grandson Ellis Carrico-Burdette; and brother Mitchell Givens. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Mayme (nee Dunn) Givens, sisters Janette Acup and Christine Hearty and brother Ronnie Givens.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Vitas Hospice.