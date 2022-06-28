Four arrested in auto theft ring

Shortly before 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department, with assistance from the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, successfully arrested four suspects from St. Louis in connection with an ongoing vehicle theft investigation.

No one was harmed during the arrests.

The suspects were detained by police at gunpoint near the Red Roof gas station at Southport Drive. A handgun belonging to one of the suspects was discovered at the scene. Charges are pending.

