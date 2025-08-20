Former Hecker mayor passes

The Village of Hecker paid tribute to one of its former mayors upon his passing earlier this week due to cancer at the age of 71.

In addition to serving as Hecker’s village president from 2001 to 2005, Gary Rist was a village trustee from 1987 to 2001.

A retired Hecker volunteer firefighter, Rist was a charter member and officer of the Hecker Jaycees, was a Hecker Sportsman Club member and officer for 40-plus years, and was a lifetime member of the Hecker Community Center.

Rist served as chairman of the Hecker Centennial and was later the historian and a board member for the Hecker Quasquincentennial.

“Gary Rist provided a lifetime of dedication and service to the Village of Hecker and the surrounding community organizations,’ Hecker Village President Aaron Eckart told the Republic-Times. “Gary played a crucial role in the development and sustainability of our community during his tenure as an elected official. He was an avid Hecker historian and played a vital role in Hecker’s Centennial and Quasquicentennial anniversaries. Gary was a mentor to all and will leave a legacy that our community is very proud of.”

