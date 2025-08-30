Football teams open with wins

Waterloo quarterback Conrad Lindhorst prepares to take a snap during Friday’s home win over Mt. Vernon. (John Spytek photo)

It was a winning week one for all three local high school football teams, as Waterloo, Columbia and Dupo posted victories to open the season.

Waterloo hosted Mt. Vernon on Friday night, posting a 34-17 win.

Mt. Vernon scored on a 71-yard touchdown run just 12 seconds in and went up 14-0 early before the Bulldogs battled back.

The game was halted in the first quarter due to a leg injury sustained by Waterloo’s Carter Cozean.

The Bulldogs used a powerful rushing attack to wear down Mt. Vernon. Derez Sayles rushed for 167 yards and three TDs, with Jaxson Mathenia churning out 138 yards and a pair of scores.

Up next for Waterloo is the annual Route 3 Rivalry at home against Columbia.

Columbia pulled out a thrilling 23-22 contest at home Friday over Mater Dei.

The Eagles led 7-6 in what was a low-scoring affair after three quarters, but both squads lit up the scoreboard in the final frame.

Down seven points in the game’s waning moments, Mater Dei scored on a short run with 51 seconds remaining. The Knights opted to go for a two-point conversion rather than kicking an extra point to tie the score. Mater Dei’s pass attempt for two was batted away by the Columbia secondary, preserving a one-point victory for the Eagles.

Jase Nelson rushed for 153 yards and two TDs (one rushing, one receiving) to pace Columbia’s offense. Eagles quarterback Xavier Voegele was 8-for-11 passing for 110 yards and two TD passes.

Keegan Thompson led Columbia’s defense with eight tackles and three assists.

Dupo also won a thriller, 31-28 at Bayless on Friday night.

The Tigers led 16-0 at halftime, only to see Bayless score two TDs in the third quarter. Both teams scored twice in the fourth quarter, but Dupo held on at the end.

Dupo quarterback Deegan Prater had a solid game, playing behind a strong showing by his offensive line.

Dupo hosts Principia next Friday night.