Football squads victorious

All three local high school football teams posted victories Friday night in week three of the 2025 season.

At Columbia, the host Eagles improved to 3-0 with a decisive 54-13 win over Red Bud. The score was 40-0 at halftime.

It was quite a first quarter for Columbia senior Jase Nelson, who scored on a 75-yard touchdown run, a 35-yard pick six interception and a 29-yard TD run. Nelson finished with 155 rushing yards to lead a Columbia offense that ran for 406 total yards on the night.

Eagles quarterback Xavier Voegele, a sophomore, connected with fellow sophomore Jackson Lawal on TD throws of 50 and 41 yards. Voegele was 4-for-5 passing for 99 yards and three TD passes with no interceptions.

Columbia’s defense recorded two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four sacks on the night.

The Eagles play at Roxana next Friday night.

Waterloo took to the road for the first time this season, capturing a 45-21 win Friday at Centralia.

The Bulldogs got out to an early 14-lead on a short TD run by quarterback Conrad Lindhorst and then an 11-yard TD pass from Lindhorst to Jaxson Mathenia.

Following a Centralia score, star Waterloo running back Derez Sayles ripped off a 38-yard TD run at 3:07 of the first quarter.

Centralia opened the second quarter with a short rushing score, but that was answered with a 23-yard TD run by Waterloo’s Kaleb Osterhage to put the road team up 28-14. That was the score at halftime.

Waterloo rattled off 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to put the game away, starting with a TD run by Sayles. Colton Rowe kicked a 30-yard field goal, and then Dalen Dinges ran it in from 18 yards out.

Sayles finished with 135 yards rushing.

Waterloo’s defense had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

The Bulldogs (2-1) open the final season of Mississippi Valley Conference play next Friday at Mascoutah (1-2).

In Dupo, the host Tigers improved to 3-0 with a 41-27 victory over Pinckneyville.

The Panthers actually led 13-7 at halftime, but Dupo poured on the points in the third quarter.

Following a sack, Dupo blocked Pinckneyville’s punt for excellent field position. A 25-yard TD pass from Dupo senior quarterback Deegan Prater put his team up 14-13.

The Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick and capitalized with a rushing TD. Dupo added yet another TD to go up 26-13, and then picked off a Panthers to get the ball right back. This time, Prater threw a 47-yard TD pass to put Dupo up 33-13.

Picnkneyville made it close at the end, scoring consecutive TDs to cut Dupo’s lead to just six points.

A three-yard TD scamper and two-point conversion put the game away for the Tigers.

Dupo plays next Friday at Wesclin.