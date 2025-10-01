Football fever continues in Dupo

From left, Cole Hearty (58) of Dupo lifts teammate Brrayden Esterlein (2) into the air after a touchdown reception against Carlyle on homecoming night on Friday. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

In Dupo, the host Tigers ran their season record to 5-0 with a 46-27 homecoming night football victory over Carlyle.

Dupo – last week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week – led 26-20 at halftime, with one of the early highlights being a touchdown reception by Brrayden Esterlein thrown by senior quarterback Deegan Prater.

The Tigers increased that lead to 40-20 late in the third quarter with continued solid play by Prater as signal caller.

A fourth quarter TD score by Brady Portell gave the Tigers their final points of the night.

For the night, Prater was 12-for-16 passing for 226 yards and four TDs and no interceptions. He also ran for 52 yards.

Luke Ellis rushed for 59 yards.

Esterlein was the top receiver on this night for the Tigers, hauling in three catches for 133 yards.

Dupo’s defense also played well, with interceptions by Esterlein, Cole Hearty and Ethan Nelson.

The Tigers’ D also came up with three fumble recoveries on the night.

Shia Owensby was the top tackler for Dupo with seven tackles and three assists.

Dupo looks to go to 6-0 on the season for the first time in recent memory as it travels this Friday to Red Bud.