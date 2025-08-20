Food prices follow inflation uptick

After a few months of a downward trend, inflation is on the rise again with food prices following suit.

The latest Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent in June and 2.7 percent in the past 12 months.

Food prices rose faster than overall inflation. The CPI for all food increased 0.3 percent from April to May, with food prices in May 2.9 percent higher than a year ago.

Prices for beef and veal jumped 8.6 percent higher in May compared to a year ago. Overall, beef and veal prices are predicted to increase 6.8 percent this year due to tight supplies and continued consumer demand.

“U.S. demand for beef has remained strong even as prices hit record highs,” said Brent Nelson, American Farm Bureau Federation economist, who noted the domestic cattle supply is at a 74-year low.

Meanwhile, pork prices rose 0.7 percent from April to May and were 0.6 percent higher than in May 2024. Pork prices are predicted to increase a modest 0.5 percent in 2025. In contrast to beef, pork production is projected to increase this year.

“It is a bit of a delicate balance, and, especially with all the global uncertainty, more measured (pork) production growth is probably beneficial in these times,” said Erin Borrer of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Retail egg prices decreased for the second month in a row, falling 7.5 percent. Egg prices in May were still 41.5 percent higher than in May 2024, continuing to experience volatile month-to-month changes due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza that began in 2022. In April, confirmed cases of HPAI tapered and in May, the number of confirmed detections remained low compared with earlier in the year.

Egg prices are predicted to increase 33.2 percent in 2025, which includes price increases already realized from January through March 2025. USDA reported that even if retail egg prices continue to decrease over the coming months, higher prices realized earlier in the year will continue to factor into the forecast.

In 2025, overall food prices are anticipated to rise at about the historical average rate of growth. This year, prices for all food are predicted to increase 2.9 percent with food-at-home prices up 2.2 percent and food-away-from-home prices up 3.9 percent.

Prices for poultry, sugar and sweets and non-alcoholic beverages are predicted to increase, while prices for items like fresh vegetables are expected to ease.

USDA data shows farmers both made and paid more for products in May.

The index of prices received for May rose 1.7 percent due to gains in categories like cattle, hogs and milk, that offset losses in categories like broilers, market eggs, lettuce, and strawberries.

The index of prices paid was up 0.4 percent as increased costs for categories like feeder cattle, hay and forages and nitrogen canceled out decreases in some categories including feeder pigs, self-propelled machinery, LP gas and complete feeds.

Compared to a year ago, the index of prices received was 13 percent higher thanks to a boost in livestock prices, while the index of prices paid was up 6.4 percent.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.