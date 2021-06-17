Fluffy | Pet of the Week

Fluffy is known for her gorgeous shiny black fluffy coat and sweet yet sassy attitude. She may not be able to see you but she greets people at the door and loves to be petted. Fluffy is also great with other cats so she would fit in well in a multi-feline household. Actually, this gorgeous gal would be a perfect match for any cat lover. If that’s you, make sure to meet Fluffy soon! She’s ready to be your best friend now.

Fluffy is blind but that doesn’t stop her from making friends and craving love and attention. She adjusts easily to her environment.

Fluffy is 10 years old.

Fluffy is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Fluffy, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

NOTE: Adoption fees for cats are only $10.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

