Flu season brewing

Sniffles and coughs have begun to boom in the wake of the holiday season, with local reports suggesting Monroe County is largely avoiding a wave of respiratory illness that is hitting other areas of the state hard.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard, the latest snapshot from Dec. 28, 2025, through Jan. 3, 2026, indicates a moderate level of respiratory illness activity.

Regarding the three primary respiratory illnesses in question, activity for RSV and COVID-19 are both labeled as moderate while flu activity is rated as high.

This year, the particular strain of flu going around appears to be influenza A according to a report from the CDC likewise concerning the week ending on Jan. 3.

The IDPH data further indicates that 5.95 percent of hospital admissions for the week were for the flu. Data also notes the peak for flu hospital admissions last year occurred Feb. 8 at 6.9 percent.

COVID was responsible for 2.04 percent of admissions for the week with 0.67 percent. Both COVID and RSV peaked last year the week of Jan. 4 at 3.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

With admissions increasing by 0.64 percent for the flu, 0.13 percent for COVID and 0.20 percent for RSV, it’s possible that the respiratory trio still have yet to reach their peaks for this season.

The IDPH dashboard provides additional information, noting that 18.4 percent of emergency department visits and 21.1 percent of hospital admissions were due to acute respiratory illness, a category including the aforementioned trio and other illnesses.

Still concerning hospital admissions, individuals 65 or older made up 31.4 percent of ARI cases, with those ages 5-17 making up 19.7 percent, 45-64 made up 19.2 percent, 0-4 made up 13 percent and 18-44 made up 7.6 percent.

The elderly were the largest subgroup for COVID admissions at 3.1 percent. For the flu, it was adolescents at 9.4 percent. RSV mainly affected those in early childhood with 3.7 percent.

Locally, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said last week that rates he’s observed appear to be fairly standard for the county at this point of the year.

“We’re starting to see a little bit of an increase in the flu and those seasonal, RSV and stuff like that,” Wagner said. “The warmer weather actually should help stabilize those numbers for a little while, but obviously as people spend more time indoors… after the holiday season when people are traveling and seeing all different people, we should see a little bit of an increase.”

He generally indicated that, while other parts of the state are experiencing some rather severe rates of respiratory illness, rates in Monroe County are fairly standard.

Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Scheibe voiced a similar sentiment as he spoke about the notable uptick in local emergency calls pertaining to flu-like symptoms.

“It’s increasing, don’t get me wrong, but Monroe County is nothing like St. Clair County. Madison County, man, they’ve really got a string going through up north,” Scheibe said. “We’ve got an increase here in Monroe County, but it’s nothing too alarming. Nothing more than normal.”

Scheibe further remarked that he heard St. Elizabeth’s Hospital found themselves Monday with roughly 30 patients in the ER waiting for rooms.

He emphasized that folks should stay home if they feel sick given how easily these illnesses can spread.

Wagner echoed this sentiment, advising folks to take standard flu-season precautions.

“Wash your hands, talk to your doctor about vaccinations for seasonal flu and even for COVID,” Wagner said. “Talk to your doctor, especially if you’re in one of those high-risk groups.”