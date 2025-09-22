Florence L. Feldmeier | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 22, 2025

Florence L. Feldmeier, 101, of Fults, died Sept. 21, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born July 14, 1924, in Chalfin Bridge.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ – Maeystown, Waterloo VFW Auxiliary 6504 and Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Carla Feldmeier, Kristine Feldmeier, Barry (Patty) Feldmeier, Richard (Ida) Feldmeier and Donna Edwards, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents Henry C. and Amanda (nee Boersch) Feldmeier Jr., brothers Arthur A. Feldmeier, Virgil C. Feldmeier and Clarence I. Feldmeier, sister Audrey O. Schroeder and niece Dru Feldmeier.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 27 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the St. John UCC – Maeystown Cemetery Fund.

