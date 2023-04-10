Florence ‘Flo’ Jaenke | Obituary

Florence “Flo” Jaenke (nee Rippelmeyer), 78, of Waterloo, died April 7, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born April 12, 1944, in Harrisonville.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Floraville.

She is survived by her children Lisa (Craig) Storm, Tricia (Van) Becker and Sara (Darren) Armbrecht; grandchildren Lindsay (Oliver) Gilmore, Kaitlyn Storm and Haley Storm; great-granddaughter Alana Mae Gilmore; sisters Esther Muertz and Loretta Rodenberg; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and special friend Morris Ritzel.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Jaenke; parents Albert and Katherine (nee Illert) Rippelmeyer; sisters Mildred Meyer and Ethel Luehring; and brothers Paul, Milton, George and Herman Rippelmeyer.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service April 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Shriners Hospital.