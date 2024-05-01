Fleming firing for Pirates 

Republic-Times- May 1, 2024
Columbia native Josh Fleming is a key member of the bullpen this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

After signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day of official workouts for pitchers in February, former Columbia High School standout Josh Fleming earned a spot on the club’s opening-day roster for the 2024 season. 

Following four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the 27-year-old Fleming is enjoying early success pitching for his new team. 

Fleming, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound lefty, is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA and one save in 12 appearances (one start) and 14 total innings pitched for the Pirates, who were 14-15 entering play this week.  

Much of Fleming’s success stems from the downward movement of his primary pitches, which generate a high groundball rate.

He picked up a three-inning save in Pittsburgh’s second game of the season.

For his career, Fleming is 20-14 with a 4.67 ERA in 67 career major league games, 23 of which were starts. He has thrown 237 total major league innings. 

Fleming was a fifth round draft pick of the Rays in 2017 out of Webster University in St. Louis after leading NCAA Division III in ERA at 0.68. He went 8-1 with 115 strikeouts that season. 

Fleming will soon enjoy a homecoming of sorts, as his Pirates visit Busch Stadium to take on the National League Central rival St. Louis Cardinals from June 11-13.

In fact, June 13 will mark the seventh anniversary of Fleming’s draft selection by Tampa Bay.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Eagles claw out more wins

May 1, 2024

Bulldogs win Bi-County Meet

May 1, 2024

Soccer regionals start soon

May 1, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19