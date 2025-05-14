First American pope chosen

The world’s 1.4 billion Catholics have a new leader — Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the first American-born pope.

Prevost, 69, is originally from Chicago and has chosen the papal name Leo XIV.

Thursday marked the end of deliberations for the 133 cardinal electors who had been sequestered inside the Sistine Chapel before they reached a two-thirds majority on a successor to Pope Francis, who died April 21.

In his first address as pope, Leo XIV emphasized unity, peace, dialogue, and charity, paying tribute to his predecessor and calling for building bridges among people.

Prevost completed his secondary studies at the minor seminary of the Order of St. Augustine in 1973. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Villanova University in 1977. That same year, he entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine in the province of Our Lady of Good Counsel in St. Louis, making his solemn vows on Aug. 29, 1981.

He obtained a Master of Divinity from the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and later earned both a Licentiate and Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

Ordained a priest on June 19, 1982, Prevost began his missionary work in Peru in 1985, serving in various roles including parish pastor, diocesan official, seminary teacher, and administrator. He led the Augustinian seminary in Trujillo for a decade and became a naturalized Peruvian citizen in 2015.

From 2001 to 2013, he served as Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine. In 2014, he was appointed Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, and was consecrated on Dec. 12, 2014. He served in this role until 2023.

In 2023, Pope Francis appointed Prevost as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. He was created a cardinal on Sept. 30, 2023.