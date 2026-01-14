Fire destroys Millstadt sewer plant

Republic-Times- January 13, 2026

Several area departments responded late Tuesday afternoon to a fire at the Village of Millstadt Wastewater Treatment Facility in the 400 block of East Laurel Street.

The Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS were joined by the Columbia, Northwest, Villa Hills and Signal Hill fire departments shortly before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The village requested that its residents limit the amount of water discharge they are producing during this time, as the plant’s sewage processing capabilities have been reduced due to the incident. The water remains safe to drink, the village stressed. 

