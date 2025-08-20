Fine dining and more at Geno’s

Pictured, local businesswomen enjoy a kickoff event at Geno’s Trattoria Monday evening.

Downtown Waterloo’s high-end dining option saw an official change of ownership this week as Geno’s Trattoria & Chophouse hosted its grand opening.

As previously reported, the location at 114 W. Mill Street, long known as Gallagher’s Restaurant, recently came under the leadership of Hines Hospitality Group, owners of Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse at 145 Concord Plaza Shopping Center near South Lindbergh Boulevard in St. Louis County.

The group’s owner, Matt Hines, offered more information on his restaurant and the expansion to Southern Illinois.

Speaking on his background, Hines said he’s always been around food, starting with his mother’s South County restaurant Her Place and Yours.

He made a big step into the restaurant industry himself in 2003 by opening St. Louis Pizza & Wings at 4300 Telegraph Road.

His brother took that business over in 2005, and Hines proceeded to open a pair of Nubby’s BBQ locations before selling them.

Then came Roberto’s in August 2022 – along with Zanti’s Deli – and the desire to open another location with the same high-end atmosphere of Roberto’s.

Hines further spoke to his passion for cooking and operating a restaurant, describing it as therapeutic – even as most people think of the food industry as anything but.

“It’s actually one thing that helped with my anxiety more than anything, when I cook,” Hines said. “When I’m in the back, it should cause anxiety, but for some reason it’s like therapy for me, being in the kitchen and being around crowds.”

On his desire to establish a sister location for Roberto’s, he explained that the substantial customer base from Southern Illinois made the region an easy pick.

“We thought somewhere in Southern Illinois would be an ideal location because we’ve always brought a lot of customers over from there,” Hines said. “It’ll give a little bit of stress relief from Roberto’s, but it’ll also allow the holidays to flow a lot better due to most of the Christmas dinners and stuff that come from Illinois. They’re always, of course, still welcome, but I think it’ll be a lot more convenient and accessible for them.”

When it comes to the specific location in downtown Waterloo, Hines said the Gallagher’s swap came about as he’s known the owners for some time, often visiting the community for a meal.

With brothers Jared and James Gallagher taking over the business from their father John, they put the building through a substantial remodel in recent years.

The new look, Hines said, made it seem like the perfect location.

“About three months ago, John Gallagher reached out to me and said it would be the perfect opportunity,” Hines said. “He thinks that what we do and who we are would be great for the location. He had gotten me in touch with Jered, and I’ve known the whole family for a while… I loved the remodel. It’s the perfect environment for what we do.”

Hines gave further insight into the general atmosphere he intends for Geno’s.

Like Roberto’s, he hopes for guests to feel something more than just going out to eat. He placed emphasis on Geno’s as a dining experience, an opportunity for folks to sit with friends and family and really enjoy themselves.

“The small-town feel, I’m not saying others don’t, but being able to provide something that’s more experience dining than, ‘Let’s just go out to eat and go home,’ made it just feel like it was the perfect opportunity,” Hines said. “There’s a big difference between going out to dine and going out to eat.”

Hines further expanded on this idea, stressing that he wants folks to feel far more like guests than customers.

“The easiest way to explain it is it’s the closest thing you’re going to get to eating in your own kitchen, from the temperature of the food, from the quality of the food and from the love that’s put into the food,” Hines said.

When it comes to the dining options themselves, he again emphasized the fine dining experience with lots of fresh fish, prime steak and made-from-scratch pasta – he noted the entire menu is from scratch.

Hines also mentioned that a pub menu will be available with pizza, burger and sandwich options if the guests are looking for something slightly cheaper.

He reiterated his desire for Geno’s to be a place for folks to enjoy fine dining while being as welcoming as their own home, to the point that they’re recognized by name.

“My hopes are actually that it becomes a longstanding mainstay in the Waterloo, Monroe County area for people to sit back, enjoy a meal, and know with the utmost confidence every time they step foot in the door they’re gonna get what they want and not have any change, constant consistency, servers that aren’t overbearing,” Hines said. “Just a place like Roberto’s. I know probably 95 percent of the people’s names that come in the door. They know my name. We wanna make it a place that feels like home for everybody.”

Following a grand opening earlier this week, Geno’s will be open from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 618-939-9933.