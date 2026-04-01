Finances fantastic for county

Highlights of Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein’s report during the March 16 meeting of the county board included sales tax income continuing to break records.

For the first three months of the current fiscal year, revenue from a .25 percent sales tax is up 13 percent from this time last year, and the 1 percent sales tax is outpacing budget expectations by nearly 4 percent from December 2025 through February.

Koenigstein said the “big three” – the two sales taxes and income tax revenue – that serve as the “heartbeat” for Monroe County’s overall financial health are “up big time.”

The FY26 budget anticipates just under $12.5 million in revenue, and Koenigstein expects the final numbers to exceed expectations come Nov. 30.

Even without $750,000 the county is set to receive this year from its lease agreement with Accolade to operate the former Oak Hill senior living facility, Koenigstein said revenue is expected to be at the $13 million mark.

With expenses set just under $13 million, first quarter numbers indicate a surplus is likely by the end of the fiscal year.

While the “general county” expense line was a touch above budget, Koenigstein pointed out much of that total was due to expenses for the recent Fults levee scour hole repairs – although Randolph County is expected to reimburse Monroe County in the current fiscal year.

Another new expense this year is $115,000 for the Monroe County Veterans Assistance Commission, although that number will likely increase in the FY27 budget.

With no bond payments for the Oak Hill construction bonds, commissioners were able to lower total taxes collected for Monroe County departments for the second year in a row.

Although the county has leased this property and operations to Accolade, it is still responsible for a roof replacement project at a little under $600,000.

That project was in the works prior to the lease agreement, but with the total assets in all Oak Hill accounts at over $2 million, the project will not affect the county’s general fund.

The Oak Hill Endowment Fund was also discussed, with board member Will Hesterberg noting it has about $3 million currently.

While commissioners typically attend the endowment board meetings, it was pointed out that will not be the case moving forward, as Green noted it was a violation of the Open Meetings Act to have a majority of commissioners engaged in conversation despite the endowment board existing outside the county’s oversight.

In other business from the March 16 meeting, commissioners approved a resolution to reappoint Eric Sutton to the post of Monroe County Building Inspector.

Monroe County Zoning Administrator Chris Voelker was on hand for approval of a pole barn in the Bottoms.

The measure was approved despite the proposed structure being located in a FEMA-designated flood plain because the barn will be used exclusively for agricultural purposes.

Getting ready for the beginning of spring construction, Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger was on hand to have the county approve bids for asphalt the Monroe County Highway Department will use this year as part of its road maintenance programs.

Monroe County, IL Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Pam Poetker was on hand to confirm no changes would be made for the county’s section of the Monroe-Randolph Enterprise Zone.

Read about pending amendments to the Enterprise Zone in next week’s paper.

At the beginning of the meeting, Green read a proclamation for local recognition of National Agriculture Day on March 24.



Members of the Monroe County Farm Bureau were on hand during the Monroe County Board meeting on March 16. Chairman George Green read a proclamation for National Ag Day on March 24. Pictured, from left, are Commissioner Doug Garmer, Farm Bureau Manager Erin Dierkes, Green, Farm Bureau members Cindy Ruemker, Gale Mueller and Anna Guebert with Commissioner Vicki Koerber.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. April 6, at the Monroe County Courthouse.