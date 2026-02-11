Fight ends Dupo basketball game

Multiple police and EMS agencies descended on Dupo High School shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fight broke out between players from both the Dupo and Collegiate Medicine & Biosciences varsity boys basketball squads during the game.

The fight was stopped quickly by referees and school personnel, after which the game was canceled and the Collegiate Medicine hoops team was escorted by police to their bus for safety as it returned home to St. Louis.

For a video of the in-game fight, click here.

Responding agencies included Dupo police and EMS, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Columbia Police Department.