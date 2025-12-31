Fierce holiday hockey action 



The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles continue their regular season in Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association varsity play through the holidays.

The Raging Bulldogs lost 7-2 last Tuesday against Edwardsville. The Raging Bulldogs were 3-7-4 on the season entering play this week.

Pictured above, Columbia goalie Ryder Kelly makes a save with his mask during a 4-2 victory last Tuesday against Highland.

The Eagles were 5-7-2 entering a Monday contest against Edwardsville. The two local rivals will face each other Jan. 27 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. See more photos of recent hockey action online at republictimes.smugmug.com.