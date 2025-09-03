Fentanyl dealer arrested

Republic-Times- September 3, 2025
Derek G. Steinbrook

Derek G. Steinbrook, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested early last week by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful delivery of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and armed violence for allegedly possessing a handgun while also in possession of drugs. 

Armed violence is a Class X felony. 

Steinbrook remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

He entered a plea of not guilty to all charges and was issued a preliminary hearing date of Sept. 11 at the Monroe County Courthouse. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sid sees quite a century

September 3, 2025

Rockin’ for veterans

September 3, 2025

Levee, Oak Hill lingering topics for county

September 3, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web