Fentanyl dealer arrested

Derek G. Steinbrook

Derek G. Steinbrook, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested early last week by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful delivery of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and armed violence for allegedly possessing a handgun while also in possession of drugs.

Armed violence is a Class X felony.

Steinbrook remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

He entered a plea of not guilty to all charges and was issued a preliminary hearing date of Sept. 11 at the Monroe County Courthouse.