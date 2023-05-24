Felony child endangerment charge

Republic-Times- May 24, 2023

A misdemeanor charge against a Renault woman has been upgraded to a felony.

Heaven L. Racadio, 31, of Renault, was arrested April 21 after she allegedly crashed her vehicle while intoxicated and subsequently allowed her unlicensed minor child to drive the vehicle home, police said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, responding deputies learned Racadio had picked up her 13-year-old child in Wood River and then stopped to purchase liquor at a gas station. 

Sometime later, the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a field near Route 3 and Kaskaskia Road just south of Waterloo.

Racadio was placed into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail. The juvenile was transferred to other family members. 

Racadio’s initial charge of endangering the welfare of a child was changed to a felony last week after it was discovered Racadio had previously been convicted of child endangerment for a September 2016 incident in Madison County.

